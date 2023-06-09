The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) issued the TS Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets 2023 on its official website. The hall tickets have been released for TSBIE IPASE 1st and 2nd year examinations. The students can access the admit cards on the official website of TSBIE- tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
Candidates who will be appearing for the examination need to note that the 1st year IPASE examination will take place from June 12 to June 16 and the vocational stream examination will take place from June 17 to June 19, 2023.
Additionally, the 2nd year examination will commence on June 12 and will be concluded on June 16, 2023. Candidates must note that the examination timings is 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.
TS Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets 2023: Direct Link
TS Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets 2023 for 1st year – https://tsbieht.cgg.gov.in/FirstYrHallTickets.do
TS Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets 2023 for 2nd year – https://tsbieht.cgg.gov.in/SecondYrHallTickets.do
TS Inter Supplementary Admit Cards 2023: How to download
Step 1. Visit the official site of TSBIE – tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
Step 2. On the homepage, click on ‘TS Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets 2023’ link
Step 3. Click on the year and a new tab will open
Step 4. Enter the required login details and click on submit button
Step 5. Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen
Step 6. Check the admit card and download it for further need
TS Inter Supplementary Admit Cards 2023: Important Instructions
- Students must read all the instructions given in the hall ticket carefully before reaching the examination centre.
- Students must cross-check all the information given on the hall ticket beforehand and in case of discrepancies report it to their respective school authorities.
- Students must carry the admit cards to the examination centre as it is a mandatory document.