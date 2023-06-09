The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) issued the TS Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets 2023 on its official website. The hall tickets have been released for TSBIE IPASE 1st and 2nd year examinations. The students can access the admit cards on the official website of TSBIE- tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Candidates who will be appearing for the examination need to note that the 1st year IPASE examination will take place from June 12 to June 16 and the vocational stream examination will take place from June 17 to June 19, 2023.

Additionally, the 2nd year examination will commence on June 12 and will be concluded on June 16, 2023. Candidates must note that the examination timings is 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

TS Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets 2023: Direct Link

TS Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets 2023 for 1st year – https://tsbieht.cgg.gov.in/FirstYrHallTickets.do

TS Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets 2023 for 2nd year – https://tsbieht.cgg.gov.in/SecondYrHallTickets.do

TS Inter Supplementary Admit Cards 2023: How to download

Step 1. Visit the official site of TSBIE – tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on ‘TS Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets 2023’ link

Step 3. Click on the year and a new tab will open

Also Read Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Kerala Board 10th result to be declared on May 19

Step 4. Enter the required login details and click on submit button

Step 5. Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 6. Check the admit card and download it for further need

TS Inter Supplementary Admit Cards 2023: Important Instructions