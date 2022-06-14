Telangana TS inter Result 2022: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is soon going to release Telangana intermediate results 2022. According to media reports, the result for Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results is expected to be uploaded on 15 June 2022. However, there is no official confirmation about the TS inter result 2022 date and time. All students who are eagerly waiting for the results are advised to keep track on the official website for the latest updates.

Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results will be declared online on tsbie.cgg.gov.in. As per reports, around 9,07,393 students appeared this year for the exams. TS 1st year exams were conducted from 6th to 23rd May 2022 whereas TS Inter 2nd year exams were held from 7th to 24th May 2022.

According to media reports, the board had confirmed that the results will be declared within 20 days after the last date of the exam. So, as per the calculation, Telangana inter results are expected to be released by 14 or 15th June. However, there is no official confirmation of the results. All students are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

How and Where to Download Telangana inter results 2022?

1. Visit the official website of Telangana inter results.i.e.tsbie.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.com.

2. NNavigate the Telangana Inter Results 2022 Download Link.

3. Enter your credentials such as application number, date of birth, captcha and other details.

4. The TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results will appear on the screen.

5. Download TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results and save it for future reference.

All students are advised to keep an eye on the official website. Telangana inter results 2022 can be released anytime. Candidates are also advised to stay tuned to financialexpress.com for latest updates.