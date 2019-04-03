TS Inter results 2019: Telangana board results for 1st, 2nd Year to be announced soon at bie.telangana.gov.in

The Board of Intermediate Education, Telanagana is expected to release the results soon.

TS Inter results 2019: The Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana is expected to release the results of Inter I & II Year examinations soon at bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in. Students who appeared for the exam can visit the official website of the board in order to check their results. The Inter I & II Year exams were conducted earlier this year from February 28 to March 18, 2019. On the other hand, the Telangana State SSC/ class 10th examinations were conducted from March 16 to April 2, 2019. In the previous years, the results of the Telangana State board were usually declared in late April or early May. However, this year the board is expected to prepone the same and announce the I & II Year results a little early. Check the details below to know more.

TS Inter results 2019: How to check Telangana results via SMS-

For TS Inter First Year Result:

GENERAL – SMS – TSGEN1<space>REGISTRATION NO – Send it to 56263

VOCATIONAL – SMS – TSVOC1<space>REGISTRATION NO – Send it to 56263

For TS Inter II Year Results:

GENERAL – SMS – TSGEN2<space>REGISTRATION NO – Send it to 56263

VOCATIONAL – SMS – TSVOC2<space>REGISTRATION NO – Send it to 56263

TS Inter results 2019: How to check Telangana results on the website-

Step 1: Visit the official website of Telangana results at results.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Now click on the results link on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in all the necessary details

Step 4: You can now check your Telangana 1st and 2nd-year Intermediate result

Step 5: Check your results and then save a copy of the same for future

As the declaration of the Telangana board results in 2018, the overall pass percentage of students in TS Inter 1st Year Exams stood at 62.35%, while that of 2nd year was 67%. The exam was given by approximately 9.63 lakh students in the state last year.