TS Inter Results 2018: Telangana intermediate 1st, 2nd year results to be out tomorrow; check tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Results 2018: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to release the results of the 1st and 2nd year exams on April 13, i.e., Friday. The results will be announced on the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education- tsbie.cgg.gov.in. It can also be checked at results.cgg.gov.in. On the homepage of the state board, there are links for the results of both General and Vocational. The third-party websites where students can check the results are manabadi.com, examresults.net, goresults.net. The first year exams of Telangana intermediate were held from March 1 to March 19 whereas the second year examinations were held from February 28 to March 17. In 2018, nearly 9.63 lakh candidates appeared for the first and second year examinations.

TS Inter Results 2018: Here is how you can check the results-

Step 1: Open the official homepage of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education – tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the two links for the 1st and 2nd year intermediate results.

Step 3: Click on the General and vocational links for 1st and 2nd year results on the homepage.

Step 4: You will be redirected to results.cgg.gov.in. Click on the desired link.

Step 5: Enter the hall ticket number.

Step 6: The result will be displayed. Download and take a print out for future reference.

The results of the Andhra Pradesh intermediate exams for 2nd year will be declared on April 12. The first-year results will be out on April 13. As Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Board share common syllabus, their exams are held on the same day and the results of the intermediate exams too come at the same time.

More about Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education:

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education was established to regulate and supervise the system of Intermediate education in the state of Telangana and to specify the courses of study and matters connected therewith.