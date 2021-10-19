TS Inter 1st Year Hall Ticket 2021 released today– Download the hall ticket using these steps

TS Inter 1st Year Hall Ticket 2021: Registered candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website of TSBIE, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
TS Inter 1st Year Hall Ticket 2021: Telangana State, TS Inter 1st Year Hall Ticket 2021 has been released by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education today on October 19, 2021. The exam is scheduled to be held from October 25 to November 2. Registered candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website of TSBIE, tsbie.cgg.gov.in. As per the reports, the exam will begin with second language paper 1 followed by modern language paper and geography paper 1.
The board has also decided to conduct exams only for 70 per cent of the syllabus. Students must also download TS Inter 1st Year Hall Ticket 2021. The exam this year would be conducted statewide keeping strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.
- Reduced exam duration, objective questions: School principals hail CBSE's new board exam format
- CBSE 2021 Datesheets: Exams for minor subjects for classes 10, 12 will begin from Nov 16, 17
- CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2022 BREAKING: It's OFFICIAL! CBSE class 10, 12 datesheets out! Check details here
Step by step ways to download TS Inter 1st Year Hall Ticket 2021
- Visit the official website: tsbie.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.co.in.
- Go to ‘TSBIE IPE 2021 First Year Hall Tickets’ option on the homepage.
- Select ‘General/Vocation’ or ‘Bridge Courses’ .
- Enter the required credentials
- Check and download the hall ticket. You can also take a printout for future reference.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.