TS Inter 1st Year Hall Ticket 2021 released today– Download the hall ticket using these steps

TS Inter 1st Year Hall Ticket 2021: Telangana State, TS Inter 1st Year Hall Ticket 2021 has been released by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education today on October 19, 2021. The exam is scheduled to be held from October 25 to November 2. Registered candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website of TSBIE, tsbie.cgg.gov.in. As per the reports, the exam will begin with second language paper 1 followed by modern language paper and geography paper 1.

The board has also decided to conduct exams only for 70 per cent of the syllabus. Students must also download TS Inter 1st Year Hall Ticket 2021. The exam this year would be conducted statewide keeping strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Step by step ways to download TS Inter 1st Year Hall Ticket 2021