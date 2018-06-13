TS ICET Result 2018 to be declared today, Telangana students check icet.tsche.ac.in

TS ICET Result 2018: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will declare TS ICET Results or Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test Results today (June 13) on the official website- icet.tsche.ac.in.

TS ICET Result 2018: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will declare TS ICET Results or Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test Results today (June 13) on the official website- icet.tsche.ac.in. TS ICET Results 2018 will be also available at manabadi.com. The time for the declaration of TS ICET results is not out yet. TS ICET 2018 was conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on May 23 and May 24. TS ICET 2018 is held for seeking admissions to M.B.A. and M.C.A. courses of all Universities in the state of Telangana and their affiliated colleges. 61439 students had appeared for TS ICET 2018 examination.

Earlier, TS ICET Results were scheduled to be released on June 6 last week, but on the result day, it was confirmed that results will be out on June 10. However, the results were not declared on 10th June. Now, the TS ICET website has a confirmation on the homepage that the “results and final answer key” will be released on June 13.

TS ICET Result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Go to TS ICET official website- icet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the results tab for “TS ICET 2018”.

Step 3: Enter the admit card number.

Step 4: Click and submit admit card number.

Step 5: Get the results and take a print out for future reference.

About Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test -TS ICET 2018:

TS ICET 2018 or Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test 2018 is for admission into M.B.A. and M.C.A. courses of all the Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges. This test is being conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad. Kakatiya University has successfully conducted ICET in 2005, 2006, 2012, 2013, 2014 and TS ICET 2015, 2016 and 2017.