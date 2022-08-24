TS EdCET results 2022 likely soon; Click here to check details

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and Osmania University, Hyderabad will announce the EdCET results 2022 soon. The mode to check results is online. The interested candidates who have applied can check the TS EdCET 2022 results by visiting the official website at edcet.tsche.ac.in.

Important dates:-

Notification of TS EdCET 2022 issued- April 04, 2022

Commence of the registration process- April 07, 2022

Last date to submit application without late fee- June 15, 2022

Last date to submit application process with late fee Rs 250- July 01, 2022

Last date to submit application process with late fee Rs 500- July 15, 2022

Correction of application online- July 17, 2022

TS EdCET Hall tickets released- July 21, 2022

Conduct of exam (through Computer Based Test(CBT))- July 26, 2022

Release of provisional answer keys- July 30, 2022

TS EdCET Answer Key 2022:-

Osmania University, Hyderabad had released the provisional answer keys last month. Howver, the candidates are allowed to raise the objections till August 01, 2022.

Know How to Check TS EdCET result 2022:-

The interested candidates can check their results by following the below mentioned process-

(a) One need to visit the official website at edcet.tsche.ac.in

(b) After visiting the homepage, one needs to click on the link- TS EdCET result

(c)After clicking on the link, a new page will appear on the screen. Here, eneter the relevant details such as exam hall ticket number and other info as required to sign in

(d) After signing in, one can see their TS EdCET 2022 result on the screen

Qualifying marks:-

The minimum pass marks for TS EdCET 2022 entrance test for all candidates shall be 25 per cent of the aggregate marks (i.e rounded off to 38 marks). However, there is no such minimum qualifying marks for the candidates belonging to the category of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

For more details, one must visit the official website at https://edcet.tsche.ac.in/