TS ECET 2018: Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test results released at at ecet.tsche.ac.in or manabadi.co.in

TS ECET 2018 results: TS ECET or Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test 2018 was declared at 4 pm today. (Website)

TS ECET 2018 results: TS ECET or Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test 2018 was declared at 4 pm today. The exam was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education. Interested candidates can avail their result on ecet.tsche.ac.in and manabadi.co.in. TS ECET exam was conducted for Diploma Holders and B.Sc degree holders for 2nd year lateral admission into Engineering/Pharmacy Courses for the academic course 2018-2019.

Students can apply in both university and private unaided professional institutions approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download TS ECET 2018 result along with the rank card online from university’s official website mentioned earlier. The exam was conducted on May 9. 2018 in which over 30,000 students appeared for the exam. According to Hans India, the qualifying percentage for obtaining a rank in TS ECET is 25 per cent of the aggregate marks in four subjects – 50 marks out of a total of 200.

TS ECET 2018 results: How to check results –

Step 1: Visit the official website at ecet.tsche.ac.in or manabadi.co.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘View Rank Card’ and a new page will appear.

Step 3: Enter necessary details in the space given under ‘ECET Hallticket number’, ‘Registration Number’ and ‘Date of Birth’.

Step 4: Check your result which will appear in front of you.

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out for future reference.