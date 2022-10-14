TS EAMCET seat allotment result 2022: TSCHE to release seat allocation list on this date, details here

TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is soon going to announce the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture Medical and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 seat allotment result on its website. The candidates will be able to check the list of seat allocation on tseamcet.nic.in. Once the result is released, the direct link to the results will be allotted in this article.

After the release of the seat allotment list, the candidates will be allowed to report online from 16 to 18 October. The candidates will have to pay the tuition fee while self-reporting. The candidates who had booked their slots could get their certificates by 12 October. The options could be applied till 13 October.

How and where to download the TS EAMCET seat allotment result list?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of TS EAMCET – tseamcet.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘TS EAMCET seat allotment result list’ flashing on the homepage. Now, you need to login with your credentials and click on the submit button. The TS EAMCET seat allotment result list will be displayed on the screen. Download TS EAMCET seat allotment result list and save it for future reference.

Candidates have been advised to download their provisional seat allotment list letter and bring it along with the supporting documents while reporting to the concerned department. Candidates will have to report to the allotted institute within the dates specified in the allotment letter failing which their admission will get cancelled.