TS EAMCET results 2019: Master question papers, preliminary keys now available at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 11, 2019 6:32:17 PM

TS EAMCET results 2019: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University releases Master Question Papers & Preliminary Keys for candidates at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET results 2019: The Master Question Papers & Preliminary Keys along with the Candidate Response Sheets for the Telangana State EAMCET has been released by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the same can visit the official website of the same to check now. The University has also activated the ‘Objections on Preliminary Keys’ link on the website for the candidates to raise objections (if any).

EAMCET stands for Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test and it is conducted annually by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE for admission to various professional courses that are offered by University/ Private Colleges in the state of Telangana.

According to a Press release that has been released on the website –

“The candidates’ Response Sheets can be downloaded by submitting their credentials (Hall Ticket number, Registration number and Date of Birth). The Master Question Papers of all the sessions and their respective Preliminary Keys for TS EAMCET 2019 are hosted at the Official website: https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in on 10-05-2019 and are available for download. The last date for online submission of objections (If any) through official website is 13-05-2019 (Monday), 5.00PM.

Candidates are advised to read the Guidelines/Instructions given in the website before submitting objections through online mode. ”

Candidates need to know that the results for the exam will be released soon on the official website. For more details candidates can visit the official website of TS EAMCET to submit their objection and check other details.

