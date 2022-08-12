TS EAMCET Result 2022 to be announced today – How to check at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education ( TSCHE) is all set to declare the TS EAMCET Result 2022 on Friday, August 12, 2022. Students who appear for entrance exams may check their results at the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The results will be announced by state education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy in Hyderabad around 11 am. Students can also check their results on other websites like manabadi.co.in and schools9.com.

Earlier, the exams were conducted on July 18, July 19, and July 20 for engineering. The council conducted exams for agriculture and medical streams on July 30 and July 31. On behalf of TSCHE, this exam is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU).

Also read: UP govt invites applications for CM’s Fellowship Programme

Apart from results, the board will also announce the rank list as well as the cut-off marks. In order to get their results, students will be required to fill up their application number, security pin as well as date of birth. The council had earlier released the answer key for engineering on July 30, while it released the answer key for the agriculture and medical stream on July 31. Importantly, candidates will be required to get at least 25 percent to qualify for the TS EAMCET exam.

How to check results

* Candidates must first log on to the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

* Now, they are required to click on the link EAMCET 2022 scorecard

* After this, candidates are required to fill in their log in details

* They are now required to click on the submit button.

* Now the results will be displayed on the screen

* Candidates can download their results

* They are advised to keep their results safe for future use.

Also read: Educational institutes needs affordable high quality education, says AICTE chief

It may be noted that the JNTU will also prepare a rank list through the process of normalisation, which will be done in order of merit. The university offers admissions to the selected candidates from various programmes and private colleges across the state.