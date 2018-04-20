TS EAMCET hall ticket 2018 releasing today: Download admit card at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET hall ticket 2018: The admit cards will be available on eamcet.tsche.ac.in. (Source: official website)

TS EAMCET hall ticket 2018: The Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Management Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCT) hall tickets or admit cards will be released on Friday morning on the official website – eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The candidates will be able to download TS EAMCET 2018 hall tickets from April 20, 2018 to May 1, 2018. The Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Management Common Entrance Test starts from May 2, 2018. The candidates will be able to download the admit cards from the above-mentioned website once they are released.

The TS EAMCET hall ticket will have important information about the examination centre, schedule and slot allotted to the student and the reporting time. All the candidates will have to carry the TS EAMCET 2018 Hall Tickets to the examination hall in order to give the exam.

Here is how to download TS EAMCET 2018 admit card

1. Go to the official website – eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, look for the link that says TS EAMCET 2018 hall tickets and click it.

3. Enter registration number and other details.

4. The hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Take a print out for further reference.

What are the courses offered?

1. BE, B Tech/B Tech (Bio-Tech)/B Tech (Dairy Technology)/ B Tech (Ag. Engineering)/ B Pharmacy/B Tech (Food Technology (FT))/B Sc (Hons.) Agriculture/B Sc (Hons.) Horticulture/B Sc (Forestry)/BVSc & AH/BFSc.

2. Pharm-D

TS EAMCET 2018: Important dates

Last date for submission of online application without late fee: April 4

Correction of online application data: April 6 to 9

Hall tickets availability: April 20 to May 1

TS EAMCET (Agriculture and Medical): May 2 and 3

TS EAMCET (Engineering): May 4, 5 and 7

In case you have not applied for the exam, the online applications for TS EAMCET 2018 can still be submitted with a late fee of Rs 5000 till April 24, 2018. A further extension is also available till April 28, 2018, with a further late fee of Rs 10,000.

The Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Management Common Entrance Test of TS EAMCT is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, JNTU Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE.

The exam is conducted for admission into engineering and agriculture courses in the state. The schedule of the exam which will go on till May 7, 2018 will be mentioned on the TS EAMCET 2018 Hall Tickets.

Once the exam is over, the preliminary answer key will be made available for the students. The candidates will also be allowed to submit their objection on the answer key. The final result will be released after going through the objections. The candidates who are preparing for the exam, can also practice the mock test posted by TSCHE on the official website. This test also includes the instructions in both Telugu and English.

About TS EAMCET

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education conducts TS EAMCT every year for admission to Engineering, Agriculture and Medical courses. It is primarily a coordinating body between the University Grants Commission (UGC), the State Government and the Universities.