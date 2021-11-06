TS EAMCET final phase counselling registration begins: Here’s how you can register

TS EAMCET 2021 Counselling: In the final phase of admissions, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the Telangana State Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test 2021 counselling session on Saturday – November 6, 2021. Candidates can visit the official website––tseamcet.nic.in to register themselves online for the final session.

The last date for registration for Telangana EAMCET 2021 would be November 9. The provisional allotment of seats will be released on November 12. The last date to pay tuition fees and self-report through the website would be November 15 and the deadline for reporting to the allotted college is November 16.

The last date for cancellation of the provisionally allotted seat in the final phase of admissions is November 18. This process will however be also carried out online.

Following the final phase of allotment, candidates will be given two options to retain the provisionally allotted seat after the final phase. They can also pay the mentioned fee and self-report online. Candidates can also report at the provisionally allotted college and deposit original certificates without paying the minimum fee mentioned.

The engineering exam of the TS EAMCET was held on August 4, 5, and 6. The agriculture and medicine stream exam was held on August 9 and 10 and the results for TS EAMCET 2021 was released on August 25.