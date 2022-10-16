TS EAMCET 2022: Round 2 seat allotment result to be announced at tseamcet.nic.in

TS EAMCET 2022 Seat allotment list for round 2: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is going to release the TS EAMCET round 2 seat allotment results today. The candidates who were waiting for the results will be able to download it from the official website –tseamcet.nic.in.

Once, the results are declared. The candidates can self-report and pay their payment of tuition fees from October 16 to 18. The online registration process for round 2 was started on October 11 to 12. On the other hand, the certificate verification for already slot-booked candidates was till October 12.

TS EAMCET 2022: How to download

Visit the official website – tseamcet.nic.in.

Click on the notification link that reads ‘TS EAMCET 2022 round 2 seat allotment list’.

Then, you need to enter your credentials such as roll number, dob etc.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download TS EAMCET 2022 Result and save it for future reference.

What’s next?

Candidates who are satisfied with their previous allotment and paid the Tuition Fee through online and self reported through the website need not exercise options once again. However they have to report at the allotted college between October 17 to 21 otherwise your allotted seat stands cancelled.