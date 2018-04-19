TS EAMCET 2018: Telangana common entrance test hall tickets to be released on April 20; check eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET 2018: Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance (TS EAMCET) hall tickets are scheduled to be out on April 20, 2018. The hall tickets will be available at the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET 2018: Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance (TS EAMCET) hall tickets are scheduled to be out on April 20, 2018. The hall tickets will be available at the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The Common Entrance Test is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University on behalf of TSCHE in the month of May. The test will be conducted over 4 days from May 2 to May 5, 2018. Students who have applied can check the official website on April 20 to download the admit card.

TS EAMCET 2018 hall ticket: How to download admit card-

Step 1: Go to the official website of TS EAMCET- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the admit card/hall ticket link.

Step 3: Submit the registration number and other details where required.

Step 4: Fill all details and click on “Submit” button.

Step 5: The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the hall ticket and take a printout for further reference.

* Candidates may take note that the online application process is still open with the submission of late fee.

TS EAMCET 2018 hall ticket: Important dates-

Downloading of Hall Tickets from the website eamcet.tsche.ac.in: 20-04-2018

Date of TS EAMCET-2018 Examination

(a) Agriculture and Medical (AM)

FN : 10-00 A.M. to 1-00 P.M.

AN : 3-00 P.M. to 6-00 P.M.

2-5-2018 (FN)

2-5-2018 (AN)

3-5-2018 (FN)

3-5-2018 (AN)

(b) Engineering (E)

FN : 10-00 A.M. to 1-00 P.M.

AN : 3-00 P.M. to 6-00 P.M.

4-5-2018 (FN)

4-5-2018 (AN)

5-5-2018 (FN)

5-5-2018(AN)

7-5-2018 (FN)

7-5-2018 (AN)

TS EAMCET 2018: Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance (TS EAMCET) 2018 is being conducted by JNT University Hyderabad (JNTUH) on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). This state-level examination is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in University / Private Colleges in the state of Telangana and held once in a year. TS EAMCET is conducted for admission into various professional courses offered in University / Private Colleges in the state of Telangana. Admission to a number of bachelor degree courses like B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture, B.E. / B.Tech. – Bachelor of Engineering / Bachelor of Technology, B.Tech. (Food Technology (FT)), etc are on offer through the exam.