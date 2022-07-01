TS DOST 2022: Telangana undergraduate admission begins; Check schedule

TS DOST Registration 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has notified the Degree Online Services Telangana (TS DOST), 2022, for undergraduate admissions. The registration process for Phase I begins on Friday. Interested candidates will be able to apply online.

Candidates who have passed their Class 12 exams from the Telangana Intermediate Examination of Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) or equivalent recognised examination from other boards/states will be able to apply.

While registering for Phase 1 admissions, applicants will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 200 through debit card, credit card, or net banking.

The last date to apply for TS DOST is July 30 and the result for the seat allotment in Phase I will be released on August 6. The window for online self-reporting (by online payment of college fee/seat reservation fee) for students selected will be available from August 7 to 18.

Candidates who don’t secure a seat in the first allotment will have to re-register for Phase II by paying Rs 400 as registration fee. The Phase II window will begin on August 7 and run till August 22. The allotment result will be announced on August 28.

The final seat allotment after the third list will end on September 22. College orientations will be held between September 23 and 30 and classes begin from October 1.

Applicants who have already confirmed their seats by online self-reporting during Phase I, Phase II, and Phase III registration must report to the respective college again from September 16 to 22.

Candidates can apply for undergraduate courses such as BA/BCom/BSc/BCom (Hons)/BCom (Voc)/BBA/BSW/BBM/BCA offered by colleges affiliated to Osmania University, Telangana University, Kakatiya University, Palamuru University, Mahatma Gandhi University, and Satavahana University and two diploma courses — D-Pharmacy and DHMCT — in polytechnic colleges affiliated to TSBTET for the 2022-2023 academic year through TS DOST.