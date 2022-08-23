TS DOST 2022 Phase 2 allotment results on this date; Details inside

The Telangana State Higher Education Department will release the results of the second phase of the online allotment process for the students of the university on August 27, 2022. Those who have applied for the allotment can check the details of their application on the official website. To check the results of the second phase of the online allotment process for the students of the university, those who have applied must visit the official website. There, they will be able to log in using their TS DOST login ID and password. They will also be required to complete the various steps related to the admission process, such as the reservation process and the admission fee.

Degree Online Services Telangana or DOST offers a single window for seeking admission into any of the UG programmes in any of the state universities (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana Universities).

To check the results of the second phase of the online allotment process, those who have applied must visit the official website, dost.cgg.gov.in. There, they will be able to access the details of their application and the various steps related to the admission process.

The TS DOST 2022 phase 2 registration was conducted from August 7 to 21. The last day to exercise web options was August 22. During this period, candidates were able to exercise web options by choosing the course and college of their preference by giving the priority numbers.

TS DOST 2022 Phase 2 Allotment list

The results of the second phase of the online allotment process for the students of the university will be released on August 27, 2022. To check the list of candidates who have been allotted, they can go to the official website.

Step 1: Visit the TS DOST 2022 official website dost.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the DOST allotment result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the Login ID and Password in the link given

Step 4: The TS DOST 2022 allotment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the TS DOST 2022 allotment result for further reference

The online reporting for the students who have been allotted seats in the second phase of the university’s allotment process will end on September 10, 2022. After that, the registrations for the third phase will begin on August 29, and the results of the third phase will be declared on September 16. The number of available seats for the third phase will be determined by the university.