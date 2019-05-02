TS 12th result 2019: Date for paying supplementary exam fee extended

TS 12th result 2019:\u00a0 The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) in Telangana Thursday extended the date to pay the fee for intermediate supplementary exam from May 2 to May 4. The decision has been taken following requests made by students and parents, a BIE press release said here. The dates for supplementary exams would be finalised soon keeping in view the fact that competitive exams BIT SAT\/JEE would be held on May 26 and 27, the release added. The results of the intermediate examination results announced on April 18 led to outcry from students, parents, student organisations and political parties for an alleged goof-up. BJP and other parties have claimed that about 25 students have committed suicide since the announcement of results. The state government had appointed a three-member committee which pointed certain shortcomings and suggested remedial measures.