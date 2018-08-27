Triwizard Chess: IIT Roorkee alumnus invents a game of chess for three players, all regular rules apply

Last week, IIT Roorkee hosted the Triwizard Chess tournament, in which 100 contestants participated—all IIT Roorkee students—with a variety of chess experience, ranging from beginners to advanced.

An Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee alumnus has reinvented how the game of chess is played. Aditya Nigam (BTech 2014 batch) has developed a three-player chess game board, and last week he brought this unique experience through his gaming start-up to his alma mater.

Called Triwizard Chess, Nigam said it is India’s first chess for three players, and is a strategy game that tests one’s survival and killer instincts, at once. “One player can checkmate two players at a time”, he said.

Nigam acquired the motivation to build this start-up after he tasted success in his first venture—a financial technology-based app called Passbrook. His vision, he said, is to revolutionise the gaming industry and Triwizard Chess is his first product in this direction.

Nigam added, “Triwizard Chess is chess, but for three players, with none of the original rules altered and exact same pieces for each player”. The rules follow that the white plays first, thereafter the grey and then the black, turning clockwise. The game, he added, is more intense than regular chess. “The viewer gets to be the player and it changes the entire dynamics of the game”, Nigam, who has been playing chess since he was five years old, said.

Currently, Triwizard Chess cannot be played online, but the board and pieces are available online on Amazon, for 1,699.

Nigam plans to gift Triwizard Chess to Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon.