Tripura to set up five new colleges, says minister

Five new degree colleges would be opened in Tripura during the upcoming academic session, a senior minister said on Friday, September 16, 2022. Out of five colleges, three will be one English medium, one government-run while two including a Law college will be opened by private initiative. Currently, the state has 22 general degree colleges.

According to state’s education minister Ratan Lal Nath, in order to ease the burden on the existing colleges, the government has decided to open three degree colleges at Old Agartala and Old DIET (District Institute of Education and Training) (English medium) in West Tripura district and Panisagar in Unakto district.

He further added that West Bengal based society will set up a Law College at Jirania in West Tripura district and a Degree College in Gomati district’s Kakraban area. Tripura Central University has already granted affiliation to all the five degree colleges including the two private colleges, he said adding the authority is waiting for approval from Bar Council of Tripura for opening the Law College.

“Altogether 38 Assistant Professors have already been appointed, while 40 more will be recruited shortly. Besides, the government plans to hire around 300 guest lecturers to run the colleges in an effective way”, he said.

Asserting that the government doesn’t want XII-passed students to be left in the lurch for want of sufficient colleges, Nath said steps have been taken to address the shortage of teaching staff in the proposed three government run colleges.

On the fate of 10,323 teachers who have often hit the streets seeking appointment, the minister said, “The issue of 10,323 teachers is a settled issue… I don’t want to comment further on it”, he said. The 10,323 teachers lost their jobs as the Supreme Court declared the entire recruitment process illegal and unconstitutional in March, 2017.

With inputs from PTI.

