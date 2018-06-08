Tripura Board 12th result 2018 LIVE: TBSE +2 Commerce, Arts result out today at tbse.in, tripuraresults.nic.in

Tripura 12th Arts, Commerce result 2018 LIVE: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education TBSE is set to declare Tripura +2 Arts and Commerce Result 2018 or TBSE result 2018 or Tripura HSC +2 Result 2018 on its official website tbse.in.

Tripura 12th Arts, Commerce result 2018 LIVE: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education TBSE is set to declare Tripura +2 Arts and Commerce Result 2018 or TBSE result 2018 or Tripura HSC +2 Result 2018 on its official website tbse.in. The result is expected to be declared at 9:30 AM. The students will also be able to check Tripura 12th result 2018 on results.gov.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net. TBSE had conducted Tripura 12th result between March 8, 2018 and April 13, 2018. The Board had earlier announced class 12th Science result. Around 27000 candidates appeared for the examinations for class 12 and approximately 55000 gave class 10 examination of the board.

Tripura 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2018 LIVE: Track updates-

8:05 AM: The Tripura Board TBSE 2018 Class 12th Arts and Commerce results will be declared today. Fazil Theology and Fazil Arts results will also be announced on June 8.

7:55 AM: How to check Tripura Class 12th results- (1) Click on the official website link tripuraresults.nic.in. (2) Click on the link “Higher Secondary Examination (H.S. +2 Stage), Arts – Year 2018” or “Higher Secondary Examination (H.S. +2 Stage), Commerce – Year 2018”. (3) Click on the link and enter your Roll Number. (4) Click on Show Result.

7:45 AM: This year, the TBSE Higher Secondary or TBSE +2 exams began on 8, March, 2018 and ended on 13th April, 2018.

7:30 AM: Tripura 12th result 2018 or Tripura or Tripura +2 Arts Result 2018, Tripura Class 12 Commerce Result 2018 will be declared on the official website tbse.in. The results can also be checked at tripuraresults.nic.in.

7:20 AM: The wait for Tripura Class 12th students will be over today! The Tripura Board of Secondary Education TBSE will be declaring +2 Arts and Commerce Result on June 8 morning at around 9:30 AM.

Tripura 12th Arts, Commerce result 2018: How to check

1. Go to the official website of Tripura Board of Secondary Education – tbse.in.

2. Look for the link that says TBSE +2 Commerce, Arts result 2018.

3. Enter details in the provided fields and submit.

4. Download the result and take a print out for future use.

Tripura 12th Arts, Commerce result 2018: How to get scores on mobile

The students who are waiting for Tripura result 2018 can also check their scores on mobile through various apps. They can download these apps on their smartphones through Google Play Store and get their number registered to get the result.

Last year statistics:

In 2017, a total of 51,294 students had appeared for Tripura Intermediate or High School exams out of which 67.38% had passed it which was higher in comparison to the previous year. The girl students have been outshining the boys in the TBSE Class 12th Result regularly over the years.

About Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE)

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education or TBSE was established to provide quality education to the students of Tripura. It was formed in 1973 through the Tripura Board of Secondary Education Act. The Board is responsible for conducting Madhyamik and HS exams every year. The Board is also empowered to create syllabus as well as select textbooks.

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education took charge in 1976 and conducted its first Public Examinations which included School Final Examination [old system], Higher Secondary Examination [old system] and Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination) [new system].