Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 allotment result announced; Click to know document verification dates

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Tripura has announced the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2022 round 1 allotment result of the state on Saturday, October 29. On the official website-dme.tripura.gov.in-candidates can check their Tripura NEET UG round 1 allotment result. The first round provisional allotment list of Tripura State NEET UG 2022 counselling includes the user name, user ID, NEET roll number, and allotment status of candidates.

By appearing at the office of DME Tripura, those candidates shortlisted in the Tripura NEET UG 2022 round 1 seat allotment result need to confirm their joining. They must take with them four passport-size photos, original documents, and photocopies of documents for verification. Between October 31 and November 3, the verification process will be held.

The DME (Tripura) statement issued in this regard said that the nominations to the intending allotted candidates will be issued at the office of the DME, Bidurkarta Choumuhani, Agartala from November 1 to 3, 2022. The admission of the intended, allotted, and nominated candidates in allotted admitting institutions shall be from November 1 to 4, 2022. For the 1st round allotted seat, the last date of admission is up to 5 pm on November 4, 2022 (Friday), the statement added.

Here is how to check Tripura NEET UG round 1 allotment result

1) Candidates must visit the official website-dme.tripura.gov.in

2) Then they should go to the ‘What’s New’ section of the website

3) Click on the link– Tripura NEET UG 2022 round 1 allotment

4) The Tripura NEET UG 2022 round 1 provisional allotment list will be displayed on the screen

5) Carefully check your name, roll number, and status in the allotment PDF

6) For future reference, download and save the Tripura NEET UG allotment result