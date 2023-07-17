scorecardresearch
Tripura launches school boat service to ferry students for free

Taking into consideration the hardships of poor children residing on the islands of Dumbur Lake, the school education department flagged off a ‘school boat’ to ferry students free of cost.

Written by FE Education
Dumbur Lake surrounded by 48 islands is 120 km away from the state capital.
A ‘School boat’ service has been launched by the Tripura School Education Department to ferry poor students living on the islands of Dumbur Lake in Gumati district to their school for free.

The step has been taken considering the hardships faced by poor children residing on the islands of Dumbur Lake who often find it difficult to reach school, as they do not have the means to pay for boat ride fare. During monsoon, it becomes near impossible for the students to reach school through water bodies, officials said.

“Dakmura Gumati Senior Basic School has 100 students but attendance is low due to communication bottleneck. Around 50 students come from various islands of Dumbur Lake and they often fail to attend school as they can’t afford to bear the travelling expense as the boat is the only means of communication,” Chandni Chandran, state project director (SPD), Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, said.

She added that the initiative was conceptualised by the Block Project Coordinator (BPC) who started the school boat for poor tribal students. “We just lent help by releasing Rs 1.20 lakh under Samagra Shika Abhiyan which focuses on output-based education,” Chandran said.

Dumbur Lake surrounded by 48 islands is 120 km away from the state capital and fishing is the main source of income of people living in these islands.

Meanwhile, Tripura chief minister Manik Saha praised the innovative idea of introducing a school boat for poor tribal students of a school in Gumati district’s Karbook subdivision. “First-ever ‘school boat’ was dedicated to serving the students residing in the enchanting islands of the breathtaking Dumbur Lake”, Saha said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

While appreciating the initiative, he said, “A big round of applause and appreciation to the indomitable spirit of Block Project Coordinator (BPC) Karbook RD Block, Damodhar Tripura who turned this remarkable idea into a reality”.

“With the introduction of this innovative initiative, we are ensuring that no student is left behind in their pursuit of education,” the CM said, adding the commitment to providing equal opportunities for every child remains steadfast and unwavering.

With inputs from PTI

First published on: 17-07-2023 at 11:10 IST

