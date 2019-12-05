Tripura govt launches ‘Super 30’ initiative, students to get coaching for IIT, AIIMS from Kota-based institute

This year nearly 3690 students from TBSE appeared for the Class 12th board exams from the

Much like Bihar’s ‘Super 30’, the Tripura government has now announced an educational scheme from the next academic year, 2020-21. Under the proposed scheme, the state government will send the top 30 science stream students from Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) to a Kota-based coaching institute every year to help them crack NEET or JEE.

State Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said that education is the top priority for the state government. He added, “Every year the best 30 students of science stream will get coaching from a Kota-based NEET/ JEE entrance coaching centre.” The students will be selected as per the state governments reservation rules, The Indian Express reported.

The pilot project by the Tripura government will flag off with Rs 72 lakh in 2020 and is estimated to get a Rs 1.44 crore fund by 2021. The government will provide an estimated Rs 2.40 lakh coaching fee to every student, in the first year.

Students get selected in premiere national institutes like AIIMS, IIT, NIT and IIIT through these entrance exams. The initiative has been reportedly taken to provide the best state board students with a level playing field, that would help them get into these reputed institutions.

Read| JEE Main 2020 Admit Card to be released on this date

This year nearly 3690 students from TBSE appeared for the Class 12th board exams from the science stream. Many of them reportedly could not join such coaching institutes even after applying, because of resource crunch.

A similar programme was launched in Bihar in 2002 by Anand Kumar and ex-IPS officer Abhyanand, which claims to have helped several underprivileged students from the state to secure admission in the IITs and NITs. However, despite the strong semblance with Kumar’s ‘Super 30’, which is now facing legal action for alleged fraud, the Tripura government initiative has not officially partnered with it.

In 2019, the North Eastern state recorded a pass percentage of 80.51 in its Higher Secondary exams, which is slightly higher than that of 2018, which stood at 78.62 per cent. Of the 27,155 candidates who appeared in the exams this year, 13,906 male and 13,249 female.