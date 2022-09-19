Trinity College of Dublin invites application for MSc Energy Science

Trinity College Dublin has announced an invitation for applications for the MSc Energy Science through Fateh Education, an official statement said. As per the statement, the multidisciplinary programme will provide the students an awareness of the breadth of key global energy challenges and energy technologies. In particular, this course will provide students with a broad knowledge and experience of both the science and application of conventional and sustainable energy technologies.

The application process will begin in October 2022. The degree course will begin from September 2023. The duration of the programme is 12 months. Interested candidates can apply at the official website of the institution. “The tuition fee is approximately €25,853 for the academic year 2023-24,” it said.

“Determining how energy is utilised and the environmental consequences of its use can drive many government policies across the globe. Therefore, those interested in pursuing a career in the energy sector require a deep understanding of the fundamental scientific and engineering background as well as the main challenges in the field,” the statement said

Furthermore, the course curriculum consists of a total of six independent modules carefully designed to introduce the main fundamentals required to become an Energy Scientist. The statement further added that students will get the opportunity to conduct their final research project either in academia or a company in the energy sector.

In addition, on completion of this course, graduates will be provided a position to apply their knowledge to address some of the main energy challenges. “In terms of employability there is a pretty high demand in the energy industry for highly skilled talent and energy scientists,” Suneet Singh Kochar, CEO, Fateh Education, said.

Further it added that the required documents are cover letter outlining student’s interest in the degree, Curriculum Vitae, Transcript of academic results, Copies of degree certificates (in either science or engineering), Contact details of two academic references, English language certificate (if necessary).

