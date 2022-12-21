Trinity College of Dublin invites applications for MSc in High Performance Computing

Trinity College of Dublin has invited applications from Indian students for Master of Science (MSc) in High Performance Computing. The programme is offered by the university’s School of Mathematics through Fateh Education. The course aims to provide practical training in the emerging high-performance computing technology sector.

According to an official release, the content of the course includes computer architecture, parallel programming, software optimisation, classical simulation and stochastic modelling. The techniques covered during the year will allow students to work in advanced software development including parallel and concurrent software applications, the release said.

“The course by Trinity College of Dublin imparts practical knowledge to the students specifically in the areas of physical, chemical and biological systems, financial risk management, telecommunications performance modelling, optimisation and data mining. All these fields are high in demand in the IT tech sector and Indian students have a huge scope to excel in these fields,” Suneet Singh Kochar, CEO, Fateh Education, said.

Furthermore, the release mentioned that the MSc programme in High Performance Computing is a 12-month course. The degree course will begin from September 2023. Applications must be submitted by July 31, 2023. The approximate tuition fee for the course is £20,700 for the academic year 202-24.

For entry requirements applicants should normally have a first or second class (upper division) degree in a subject with a significant mathematical component and should have some knowledge of computing and numerical simulation methods.