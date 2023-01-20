Trinity College Dublin invites applications for MSc in Comparative Social Change

Trinity College Dublin has invited applications from Indian students for its MSc programme in Comparative Social Change developed by the Department of Sociology. The course, which is delivered through Fateh Education, aims to provide knowledge about the main currents of the socio, cultural and economic forces.

The course further aims to provide students with both the theoretical frameworks and practical research skills necessary to understand the processes and pressing issues presented by global social change. The theoretical part of the course comprises of three core modules and six elective modules besides dissertation with one-to-one supervisory support from an expert in the student’s chosen field, an official release said.

“As the programme is jointly delivered by Trinity College Dublin and University College Dublin students benefit from a greater range of staff expertise, both in terms of teaching and research supervision, in the areas of comparative research methodology and social change. The programme uses the recent experience of Irish social change in a comparative European and global context to develop students’ knowledge of the social, cultural and economic forces which lead to wider social change, making the course and experience immersive and thought provoking,” Suneet Singh Kochar, CEO, Fateh Education, said.

The application deadline for the MSc Comparative Social Change programme is July 31, 2023. The degree course will begin from September, 2023. It is a 12 months long programme. The tuition fees for the programme is approximately £9,840 for EU students and £18,240 for Non-EU students for the academic year 2023-24.

For entry requirements candidates should have achieved an upper second class honors degree (2.1) or equivalent, preferably with a social sciences component and academic references. GPAs of at least 3.0 out of 4.0, or equivalent, will be expected from international applicants, the release said. All applicants whose first language is not English or who have not been educated through the medium of English will need to present evidence of English language competency, it added.