TriByte Technologies partners with Azim Premji University to upskill teachers

Bengaluru-headquartered TriByte Technologies has partnered with Azim Premji University to offer a blended course — English Language Enrichment Course (ELEC) — to 80,374 teachers in Telangana.

The course will be offered in two phases to a total of 80,374 teachers, covering 51,441 primary school teachers and 28,933 higher secondary teachers.

Initially, the course was conducted by the faculty members of Azim Premji University, Bengaluru to 334 state-level key resource persons and 2,880 mentors from State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT).

The objective of this programme is to enhance the language proficiency of the teachers and empower them to teach the students in English, as all the schools are transitioning to English medium as per the new initiative of the state government, the company said in a statement. The course has reached all primary and secondary teachers of the state, it added.

With inputs from PTI.

