Jyoti Prakash Naidu Since the setting up of ESCP Europe in Paris in 1819, B-schools have been moulding industries and reshaping the world. Now, in this age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, technology is reshaping B-school curricula, and there are certain trends that will dominate the future. Specialisation in MBA: An MBA aims to provide a strapping foundation so that fresh graduates as well as working professionals are equipped with the necessary leadership skills. Most MBA courses are organised in two phases\u2014a fixed offering of compulsory core courses, and then moving on to a plethora of electives to pick and choose according to one\u2019s interests. It\u2019s now being seen that students are prefering a programme designed around a specific subject matter, creating space for experiential learning. Specialisations in entrepreneurship, marketing, advanced management, finance and strategy are giving students a structured curriculum around a particular field of interest. Role of design: Design has gained traction in a variety of industries, and design thinking has started to find a more prominent place in B-school curricula. The world of design requires a hands-on approach, with a lot of practical and intensive training, making it a wonderful space to explore. Design thinking, therefore, will gain more prominence in the near future. Global exposure: The Indian B-school scenario is witnessing global exposure, as more and more foreign institutes are keen on bringing their brand of education to India. Indian institutions are tying up with foreign schools; exchange programmes are giving Indian students an opportunity to interact with global faculty, industry leaders and experienced management professionals as well as entrepreneurs. Online learning: B-schools are adopting curricula that can be taught via augmented reality and experiential tutorials. This method mimics classroom setting. Going forward, we will see technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, data analytics and 3D printing enhancing students\u2019 learning capacities. Super universities: Some B-schools are reimagining management education, embedding it with entrepreneurship and dynamism, and seeding it with curiosity and technology. Going forward, we can expect to see more and more B-schools experimenting with their curricula. As the world of business and jobs changes rapidly, B-schools will evolve the way they train students, equipping them to be not just job ready but also life ready. The author is dean, R&D, JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur