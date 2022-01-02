Trending online courses in the digitally evolving world

One can learn about creating augmented reality mobile apps for various industries and effectively outsourcing the development of these apps. These new fields promise a bright future in the coming years and business opportunities.

By Reya Mehrotra

Work from home has given ample opportunity to upskill and experiment with newer things and hobbies. Free time in hand meant learning a new skill and a number of working professionals took up online courses ever since the pandemic started to develop new skills and become acquainted with the digitally evolving world. We bring you a list of popular online courses that were popular in the past year.

AR and VR Metaverse business

This course teaches augmented reality and virtual reality to make people understand what they represent and where they are heading as a business. It is the base and the introduction to the AR and VR world. One can learn about creating augmented reality mobile apps for various industries and effectively outsourcing the development of these apps. These new fields promise a bright future in the coming years and business opportunities.

Machine learning

The specialisation is an introduction to the high-demand and dynamic field of machine learning. Through a set of practical case studies, major areas of machine learning like Prediction, Classification, Clustering, and Information Retrieval are covered. Analysing complex and large datasets, creating systems that adapt and improve over time, and building intelligent applications that can make predictions from data are a part of

this specialisation.

Python

Python courses introduce fundamental programming concepts including data structures, networked application programme interfaces, and databases, using the Python programming language.

Business analytics

This course can be opted for by fresh graduates, managers, engineers, software and IT professionals, marketing & sales professionals, etc.

It usually covers statistics & optimisation, predictive modelling, business problem solving and so on. After pursuing the programme, one is eligible for jobs like business analyst, data analyst and in managerial roles.

Financial modelling and valuation

This course helps one master financial modelling tools, investment decision techniques, financial statement analysis, company valuation and so on. The training can include watching videos to learn various concepts, taking tests, practising through projects and a final exam to get certified in financial modelling and valuation. The syllabus includes understanding excel, investment decision techniques, application of decision techniques, financial statement analysis and valuation.

Data science

One can explore the insights and trends in data with this course. Data science is not just a modern study but an ancient technique used to predict disasters and to increase efficiency The course introduces data science practitioners to get an overview of what data science is today.

Virtual reality specialisation

If you are excited about creating your own VR game or project, this course might help. The Virtual Reality Specialisation courses from Coursera helps one discover the fundamentals of virtual reality, the hardware and history, different applications, and the psychology and challenges of the medium. One can learn the basics of 3D graphics, how objects are created and laid out to create an environment. One can explore interacting with a VR world, including the concepts and technologies of VR interaction.

Digital marketing

It is a step-by-step guide to market a business online from scratch across all the major marketing channels and covers major online marketing topics, lectures and practice activities. Topics like Market Research, WordPress, Email Marketing, Copywriting, SEO (Search Engine Optimisation), YouTube Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Linkedin Marketing, App Marketing and so on are usually covered.