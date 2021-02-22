Transportation centre at Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

New transportation centre at IIM, Ahmedabad.

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has established the Centre for Transportation and Logistics (CTL), co-chaired by Debjit Roy and Sandip Chakrabarti, faculty at IIMA.

The CTL is a multidisciplinary centre for transportation and logistics research, and will help strengthen and scale-up IIMA’s presence and impact in the transportation and logistics sector. Dr Roy said,

“This centre (the CTL) will address existing roadblocks and challenges in the transportation and logistics sector, which is one of the most instrumental sectors for our country’s economic growth.”