  • MORE MARKET STATS

Transportation centre at Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

By: |
February 22, 2021 8:29 AM

IIMA has established the Centre for Transportation and Logistics (CTL), co-chaired by Debjit Roy and Sandip Chakrabarti, faculty at IIMA.

iima, Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, transportation and logistics research, Centre for Transportation and Logistics , CTL, IIM AhmedabadNew transportation centre at IIM, Ahmedabad.

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has established the Centre for Transportation and Logistics (CTL), co-chaired by Debjit Roy and Sandip Chakrabarti, faculty at IIMA.

The CTL is a multidisciplinary centre for transportation and logistics research, and will help strengthen and scale-up IIMA’s presence and impact in the transportation and logistics sector. Dr Roy said,

Related News

“This centre (the CTL) will address existing roadblocks and challenges in the transportation and logistics sector, which is one of the most instrumental sectors for our country’s economic growth.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. Transportation centre at Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Over half Indian students don’t have internet access
2Post-pandemic: How to train future managers differently
3Apprentices Act: Why it needs reforms