Training Basket launches its second offline learning centre in Noida .

Training Basket, an ed-tech company, has opened its second offline centre in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The new centre is currently enrolling both individuals and organisations for advanced IT training and certification programmes in a variety of technologies, including Data Science, Software Programming Languages, Cisco, Redhat, Cloud Computing, DevOps, and Web Technologies. “Our clear focus is on providing quality hybrid learning solutions that will empower Learners and where they will have access to experienced Tech Educators. Uttar Pradesh is one of our key markets, and we are excited to introduce the 2nd Training Basket Centre for Learners in the city,” Nayan Verma, founder, Training Basket, said.

The new branch will boast amenities, such as well-equipped classrooms and computer labs, intended to create a comfortable learning environment for students. Additionally, the institution provides adaptable learning possibilities, comprising full-time and part-time programs, internet-based learning, and tailor-made training programmes for business customers, along with job placement assistance, according to an official statement.

“Our mission is to make high-quality IT education accessible to everyone and make students of India Qualify for Tomorrow,” Nayan said. Furthermore, the company aims to launch more offline centres in Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Pune, the statement added.

With inputs from ANI.