Traditional vs Modern India; the balancing act by Gwalior’s Scindia School

Located within the historic Gwalior Fort, towering 300 feet above the city, the all boys boarding Scindia School aims to uphold the legacy of the Marathas while seamlessly integrating modernity. The school boasts a cutting-edge teaching pedagogy that aligns with the latest technologies and the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

“Digital is an integral part of our classrooms, but we aim to balance it with experiential learning. Our focus is on teaching life skills to students for their holistic development,” Ajay Singh, Principal, The Scindia School, told FE Education Online.

Students at the computer lab of the Scindia School. Image Credit: School Website

Does high fee equals higher aspirations?

Originally established for the royals and nobles of the Indian princely states, The Scindia School has evolved into a public residential school and continues to hold a distinctive reputation among Indian boarding schools.

Traditionally boarding schools have been considered a source of high-end education in India, with fees which can be very steep. Not to mention, not affordable by all. At The Scindia School, the one-time enrollment fee is approximately Rs 13.5 lakh per annum, with subsequent years costing Rs 8.25 lakh. What is to be noted is that the fee structure is similar to educational institutions which offer International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum, which is gaining popularity among students.

“I chose to study at Scindia because it is a well-known school. I believe it will give me an edge over others ahead in life and career,” Aaradhy Shukla, an 11th grade student, said. “Studying at Scindia has helped me to inculcate Indian ethos and remain close to tradition,” explained Aditya Singh, another student in the same grade. The students provided consent for their names to be quoted to FE Education.

Meanwhile, The Scindia School claimed that it offers up to 40% scholarships on tuition fees to deserving students, in an effort to provide quality education that is accessible to all. However, even with the discount, the cost remains over Rs 4 lakh per annum. “Given the type of facilities and the maintenance of the fort where the school is located, this is a reasonable amount for a boarding school,” a teacher on the condition of anonymity, at the school said.

Singh, the school’s principal added that boarding schools are capable of instilling discipline, fostering independence, and developing versatile individuals in a way that day or regular schools cannot. “Boarding schools have the capacity to promote independence, and shape multifaceted individuals. This is not possible in day or regular schools,” he further explained.

Students practicing horse riding at Scindia School. Image Credit: Sugandha Jha

Going Global

Furthermore, the School claims to run a student exchange program with St. Mark’s, a school based in Massachusetts, USA. The Scindia School claims that it provides its students with a comparable level of international exposure. This program enables students to familiarise themselves with the education system of the host school and cultivate cross-cultural understanding. “A group of students from St. Mark’s will be visiting The Scindia School later this year,” Neil Cifuentes, who oversees the Student Exchange Programme at St. Mark’s, said.