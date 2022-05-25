Traditional Maharashtrian ceremonies for convocation at universities, says Uday Samant

Maharashtra state minister for technical and higher education Uday Samant has said that convocation ceremonies will be conducted as per Maharashtrian tradition in universities from next year. The state minister made the statement during the convocation ceremony at Government Polytechnic in Nagpur.

Addressing the event, Samant said convocation ceremonies should be conducted as per Maharashtrian tradition and not in the colonial way.

The minister further added that an official had informed him that this convocation tradition has continued since colonial times.

Starting next year, convocations will be conducted as per Maharashtrian tradition (Marathmola) with enthusiasm and fanfare, Samant said.

With inputs from PTI.

Read Also: No more CUET for UGC as ed-tech firms make a dash to roll out coaching classes