Towards multi-disciplinary higher education in India

By Kamlesh Vyas

The vision of National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) is quality universities and colleges. For achieving this vision, the policy provides several directions for making higher education in India multi-disciplinary and for enhancing the autonomy of higher education institutions (HEI)—which includes universities and colleges—since autonomy is correlated with multi-disciplinarity. India has various domain-specific universities. It also has a large number of colleges that are either constituent colleges of or affiliated to universities. According to the All India Survey of Higher Education carried out by the ministry of education (MoE) 2019-20, there are 1,043 universities in India, of which about half are general universities while the other half are universities across various specialisations like technology, medicine, agriculture, law, and management. There are also about 45,000 colleges, of which over 90% are affiliated colleges. It is pertinent to enhance multi-disciplinarity in the context of single-domain universities and multi-disciplinarity and autonomy in the context of affiliated colleges.



The University Grants Commission (UGC) has formulated draft guidelines for transforming HEIs into multi-disciplinary institutions. These guidelines address areas like removing disciplinary boundaries, adding other disciplines/ departments, offering a four-year undergraduate degree and a Masters degree programmes with a research component, encouraging multi-disciplinary research, and the establishment of large multi-disciplinary HEIs in or near every district by 2030, as recommended by the NEP. The guidelines also provide suggestions to HEIs for offering dual degree programmes and integrated programmes across departments. Examples include Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) by combining B.Ed. and subject graduation; integrated dual-degree programs combining graduation and management; standalone Teacher Education Institutions (TEIs) or B.Ed. colleges transitioning into multi-disciplinary HEIs; and universities adding departments of education and offering B.Ed. programmes. The guidelines also cover major interventions like merging single-stream institutions with other multi-disciplinary ones (under the same or different managements).



Furthermore, given that by 2035 all affiliated colleges need to become degree-awarding multi-disciplinary autonomous institutions (degree-awarding multi-disciplinary autonomous colleges, which will be smaller than a university or become part of an HEI cluster or become constituent colleges of a university) as per the NEP, the guidelines provide a roadmap to colleges which are in close proximity to provide progressive autonomy. In the first stage, these colleges (either a group of government colleges or a group of private colleges) become part of a cluster within their affiliating university. The HEI clusters so created are likely to contribute to sharing of resources and infrastructure, and enhanced multi-disciplinary research, enrolment, student outcomes, jobs etc. Next, the colleges in the cluster shall function and shall be treated like a single unit by the affiliating university. Finally, the cluster would become autonomous degree-awarding cluster of colleges. Alternatively, they could directly become a constituent college of a university. These constituent colleges could also take the cluster, single unit and autonomous degree-awarding colleges route. NEP envisages that ultimately all these HEIs shall become either degree-granting autonomous multi-disciplinary colleges or multi- disciplinary universities.



The guidelines also provide requirements of the memorandum of association (MOA), structure of the board of directors/governors, academic council, curriculum development committee, multi-disciplinary Research committee (MRC), and finance committee, which would be required in the clusters. Details are also provided on mandatory disclosures, Institution development plans (IDPs), requirements on regulatory and other aspects like eligibility, academic council approvals, university and state government approvals and guidelines on seats, fees, transition across institutes, and the awarding of degrees for collaboration through clusters of colleges. The guidelines also mention a grievance redressal mechanism by UGC for students. The UGC also details enabling mechanisms for an HEI’s journey to autonomy and multi-disciplinarity including Annual Refresher Programme in Teaching (ARPIT) & Leadership for Academicians Programme (LEAP) for capacity-building; Student Induction Programme (SIP); and Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) for credit mobility across institutions. According to the draft rules, domain-specific universities would need to transform into either multi-disciplinary teaching or research universities—these will be large universities with 3,000 or more students. However, large existing universities are also envisaged to transform into multi-disciplinary education & research universities (MERUs), which are prominently mentioned in NEP as the ultimate aspiration for HEIs. While the system of affiliated colleges is to be phased out, it is hoped that the UGC guideline on colleges becoming constituent colleges of a university does not lead to a forced fit without any real change in quality, autonomy or multi-disciplinarity.



Multi-disciplinarity is expected to bring more students in the higher education fold by attracting those who had found the offerings of higher education limiting by making it more comprehensive, valuable, aligned to real-world needs, etc. In these efforts to enhance Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER), for which India has a goal of 50% by 2035, online mode education, hybrid mode education using – Study Webs of Active-learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM), whose regulations permit up to 40 % of the course to be delivered online. ODL (Open Distance Learning) solutions are also likely to contribute significantly since they take education out of the constraints of time, physical access, and cost. Another enabling initiative in this area is the MEES (Multiple Entry and Exit System) which is likely to bring flexibility to higher education, with an intent to bring those students who need more flexibility (of time, continuity, HEI, disciplines) to be able to continue higher education.



As HEIs implement the NEP directions and UGC guidelines, they are likely to face shortages on three fronts, at least in the short term—financial resources, since new departments, courses, teaching/learning materials, access, equipment, technology, capacity building, and student services will need funding; and of faculty and students. The UGC guidelines mention a hub-and-spoke model for HEIs and mentoring by the hub HEIs. The guidelines mention roles that the HEIs, their affiliating universities and state governments would play in enabling the transformation of HEI and includes financial support from government to affiliating colleges. There will be a need for financing support for private HEIs as well. Further, the guidelines would need to clarify between degree-awarding cluster of colleges and degree awarding autonomous colleges, latter being prominently referred to in the NEP and the journey for constituent members of a degree-awarding cluster of colleges to become a degree-awarding autonomous colleges and subsequently a teaching university/research university. Further, the UGC guidelines present the intent of NEP comprehensively. However, the HEIs may require further detailing and clarifications on the NEP directions in the guidelines.

The author is Partner, Deloitte India.