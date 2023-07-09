Towards Equitable Education: The Need for Gender Transformative Approaches in India

By Sohini Bhattacharya

Globally, as we continue to stress the importance achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), it is also equally critical to recognise the role and potential of gender transformative elements in providing holistic education. This is particularly true in a fast-growing country like India where inequal gender norms create disparities in education. Education needs to be responsive to all genders, intentional in creating safe environments in schools for all genders and transform outlooks of teachers and others within the system – these are very crucial for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as it enables individuals, communities, and nations to realise their full potential.

India, as part of its commitment to SDG 4.1, has set an ambitious target of ensuring universal access to quality education and life-long learning opportunities for all. However, achieving this goal requires a fundamental reset of the education system from a gender lens so that it can be made more inclusive and equitable for all genders and social categories.

Opportunities in Creating a Gender Transformative Education System in India

It is very heartening to note that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 recognises the importance of gender inclusivity in education and emphasises the need for a gender transformative approach. It requires creating a safe and supportive learning environment that can foster critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills, while promoting gender equity and equality, diversity, and inclusion for all.

The Government of India has consistently introduced several innovations in the education system, such as digital classrooms, e-learning, and skill development programs that can embrace all genders. And by prioritising gender inclusivity as a cross-cutting priority in education it has the potential to become more holistic and gender transformative in its approach. The policy aims to provide universal access to quality education with an undivided focus on girls and marginalised communities. It also calls for the development of gender-sensitive curricula, teacher training programs, and the creation of safe and inclusive learning environments.

By embracing gender transformative education, India has the opportunity to reduce gender-based violence, early marriage, and intergenerational poverty. These efforts will undoubtedly increase women’s participation in the labour market and leadership roles, unlocking India’s economic potential in the long run.

The Role of Gender Transformative Education in Achieving SDGs

Therefore, a strong and progressive gender transformative education is critical to change the deep-rooted cultural norms and biases that perpetuate gender inequalities in our education system. It should be guided by a systematic approach that seeks to remove barriers to education for girls, promote gender equality and empowerment, and nurture an environment of gender justice and safety. This in turn will contribute significantly to reducing gender-based violence, discrimination and early marriages for thousands of women and girls in the country. By promoting gender equality, it can also increase women’s participation in the labour market and leadership roles, leading to more inclusive and equitable societies.

It is very encouraging to see the growing awareness among policy makers and governments at various levels about the need for a gender transformative education. This has led to states like Punjab and Odisha taking the first steps to introduce a gender equity curriculum in the state-run schools. Breakthrough is partnering with both the states to facilitate and oversee the curriculum planning and its integration into the social studies text books for classes VI to VIII. These states are also focusing on building teachers’ capacity to bring more gender equitable behaviour in the classroom.

Through these training programmes, focused interventions, girls will gain the skills and knowledge they need to participate fully in society and achieve their full potential. It can also promote positive attitudes towards gender equality among boys, which is essential, helping to break down gender stereotypes and promote respect and understanding between genders.

Challenges in Achieving Gender Equity in Education in India

However, despite these efforts and proactive support from the state and central governments, there are still several challenges that need to be addressed. One of the major challenges is the low secondary education Net Enrolment Rate (NER) and high dropout rates among girls. According to data from 2019-2020, the secondary education NER for girls was only 51.32%, compared to 57.76% for boys. This kind of glaring gender gap is primarily attributable to factors such as low perceived relevance of education, gender-based discrimination, harassment in public spaces, and the burden of unpaid domestic work on young girls.

The overemphasis on access enhancement through infrastructure development, without adequate attention to cultural factors continues to remain a barrier. While improving access to education is important, it is equally crucial to address the cultural factors that contribute to gender disparities in education. The lack of adequate budgetary allocation for gender-focused education programmes is also a major concern. The average spend per child across states is low.

Moreover, there is a lack of a clear roadmap on how to make the education system more gender transformative. While the NEP 2020 recognises the need for a gender transformative approach, it should provide a clear plan on how to implement it. To address these challenges, it is crucial to prioritise gender inclusivity as a cross-cutting priority in education and promote partnerships between states and local community organisations to implement gender transformative education policies and initiatives.

Recommendations for Achieving Gender Equity in Education in India

To achieve gender equity in education in India, it is important to prioritise gender inclusivity as a cross-cutting priority in education is essential. This requires a fundamental shift in the education system, with an increasing focus on creating a safe and supportive learning environment. This should also promote critical thinking, creativity, problem-solving skills, gender equality, diversity, and inclusion. There is also a need for states and local community organisations to partner with the Centre government to implement gender transformative education policies and initiatives. Such partnerships can help bridge the gap between policy formulation and implementation, making education more accessible, inclusive, and gender-equitable.

Increasing budgetary allocation for gender-focused education programs is also essential. Adequate funding is necessary to improve access to education, engage with parents and school management committees, and provide teachers with appropriate training to deliver gender transformative education. Further, addressing normative factors that contribute to gender disparities in education is equally critical. This involves challenging gender stereotypes and biases and promoting girls’ education as a means to accelerate social and economic development.

India has made great strides in moving towards a gender transformative education system but a fundamental shift in the education system is necessary to make it more inclusive and equitable for all genders and social categories. It is therefore time for policymakers, educators, researchers, donors and communities to prioritise and work together to build a strong gender transformative education system in the country.

The author is CEO, Breakthrough India.