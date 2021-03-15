Tough to learn science without live teacher support

However, online learning platforms seem to have saved the day as apart from 76.2% of students who said these platforms turned out to be helpful for queries and projects, 36.4% also said they received the greatest help from such platforms during the lockdown.

A majority of Indian students (76.2%) say they find online learning platforms helpful for science-related queries, according to a survey by Brainly, one of the world’s largest online learning platforms.

At the same time, 51.2% students said they found learning science-related concepts difficult without live teacher support—35.4% of students said it’s tough to learn mathematics without live teacher support, 24% of students seemed to stumble with physics, 12.3% with chemistry and 10.2% with biology.

However, online learning platforms seem to have saved the day as apart from 76.2% of students who said these platforms turned out to be helpful for queries and projects, 36.4% also said they received the greatest help from such platforms during the lockdown. These findings are from an online survey of 3,693 students from across India.