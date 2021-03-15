  • MORE MARKET STATS

Tough to learn science without live teacher support

By: |
March 15, 2021 1:00 AM

At the same time, 51.2% students said they found learning science-related concepts difficult without live teacher support—35.4% of students said it’s tough to learn mathematics without live teacher support, 24% of students seemed to stumble with physics, 12.3% with chemistry and 10.2% with biology.

However, online learning platforms seem to have saved the day as apart from 76.2% of students who said these platforms turned out to be helpful for queries and projects, 36.4% also said they received the greatest help from such platforms during the lockdown.However, online learning platforms seem to have saved the day as apart from 76.2% of students who said these platforms turned out to be helpful for queries and projects, 36.4% also said they received the greatest help from such platforms during the lockdown.

A majority of Indian students (76.2%) say they find online learning platforms helpful for science-related queries, according to a survey by Brainly, one of the world’s largest online learning platforms.

At the same time, 51.2% students said they found learning science-related concepts difficult without live teacher support—35.4% of students said it’s tough to learn mathematics without live teacher support, 24% of students seemed to stumble with physics, 12.3% with chemistry and 10.2% with biology.

Related News

However, online learning platforms seem to have saved the day as apart from 76.2% of students who said these platforms turned out to be helpful for queries and projects, 36.4% also said they received the greatest help from such platforms during the lockdown. These findings are from an online survey of 3,693 students from across India.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Jobs and Education
  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. Tough to learn science without live teacher support
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1CUSAT CAT 2021: Registration for various courses begins as university notifies exam dates; Check details
2JEE Main March exam 2021: Schedule, instructions, admit cards- all you need for exam
3JNU allows reopening of central library’s ground floor reading rooms