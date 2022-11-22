Toprankers partners with UNESCO for India-Africa Hackathon 2022

Edtech platform Toprankers has partnered with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for India-Africa Hackathon 2022 which will be organised from November 22-25 at Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida, as per an official statement.

Furthermore, the hackathon aims to ensure participation of 600 innovators from more than 20 countries. The event will focus on promoting engagement and collaboration of the student communities in India.

Moreover, the UNESCO India-Africa Hackathon 2022 aims to serve as a strategic platform to enable young innovators to come together and find solutions for social, environmental, and technical problems faced by collaborating nations.

“We aim to work together towards the common objective of the UNESCO India-Africa Hackathon 2022 to foster innovation and global expertise in India and collaborating nations,” Gaurav Goel, CEO, co-founder, Toprankers said.

