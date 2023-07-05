Toprankers Udaan launches Career Discovery batches for students.

Toprankers Udaan, a platform dedicated to career discovery and exploration, commenced its latest batches of Career Discovery and Counselling on July 1, 2023. The new batches consist of three programmes: Evolve Batch, Experience Batch, and Discover Batch, all aimed at providing students with comprehensive guidance and support in making informed career choices for a successful future. These batches come with a range of exceptional benefits offered by Toprankers Udaan, including advanced counselling, recorded videos, 10-20 hours of learning, psychometric tests, and soft skill development, according to an official release.

The primary objective of career counselling is to assist students in making well-informed decisions about their future career paths by providing them with the necessary information and support to achieve their goals. The programme begins with psychometric testing, allowing students to gain insights into their interests and abilities. Based on the results, the program recommends 4-6 career options that best align with each student’s profile, the release mentioned.

”At Toprankers Udaan, we are driven by a common vision of facilitating students in embarking on their desired career journeys. Through our Career Discovery and Counselling batches, we assist students in navigating the expansive career landscape, allowing them to make informed decisions and chalk out detailed career plans, and unlock their full potential. We firmly believe that these transformative experiences will drive students towards fulfilling and successful career journeys,” Gaurav Goel, co-founder, CEO, Toprankers,said.

Following the psychometric testing, students engage in personalised one-on-one career counselling sessions with highly proficient career coaches. These coaches provide tailored guidance and assignments to help students shortlist and select suitable career options. Students also have the opportunity to explore various career domains through videos, assignments, and a dedicated community focused on their desired career paths. Additionally, students get a firsthand experience of their chosen career paths through simulated scenarios, providing them with a glimpse into their future professions, as per the release.

A significant aspect of the programme is the emphasis on developing essential soft skills such as communication, collaboration, problem-solving, and leadership, all of which are fundamental to achieving career success. The team at Toprankers Udaan consists of expert career coaches who have provided career guidance and counselling to over 35,000 students across 24 states in India, the company claims.