Toprankers hires specially abled employees, announces one-day menstrual leave

Ed-tech platform, Toprankers has recently hired specially abled employees with the aim to boost diversity and inclusion in workplace. Additionally, as a part of the employee welfare initiative for its female employees, Toprankers has announced a one-day menstrual leave every month for its full-time female employees across the country.

With these two initiatives in place, Toprankers aims to help people with disabilities in finding employment. The company believes in giving equal opportunity to all segments of society and has actively promoted diversity in its hiring practices, an official release said.

“The accelerated adoption of technology has brought a dramatic change in our society, hence enabling us to create a more accessible and inclusive environment. With the assistance of these technologies, we firmly believe that we can create a more healthy and growth-oriented environment at Toprankers for the members of the specially-abled community,” Gaurav Goel, CEO, co-founder, Toprankers, said.

Furthermore, Abhas Landge, HR manager, Toprankers added that female workforce forms 48% of the company’s entire employee strength. “Our aim here is to extend support in the form of one-day leave to ensure that they prioritize their comfort during some tough days in their menstrual cycle. Additionally, we intend to remove subconscious biases and stigma for specially abled people and create a healthy work environment,” Landge said.

Also Read: University of Essex launches Continuing Professional Development Microcredentials Globally

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn