Toprankers announces fun raising of Rs 31 crore in funding from Sixth Sense Ventures

Ed-tech platform Toprankers has raised four million dollars (Rs 31.3 crore) in series A funding from consumer fund Sixth Sense Ventures. According to Gaurav Goel, CEO, Toprankers, the company plans to utilise the funds to improve existing products, develop new products, expand its hybrid coaching centres and build its marketing reach and technology platform.

“Over 15 million students appear for Grade 12 every year, with roughly 10% of them sitting for engineering and medical. The remaining 90% are unclear about their career choices, we want to help this segment in making a clear choice about their career and offer them the right preparation courses for a brighter future,” Goel said.

Until now, Toprankers claims to have helped over two lakh students in their career and aims to serve 10 lakh students in the coming three years.

Toprankers claims to tap into careers beyond engineering and medical, focusing on undergraduate and postgraduate programme streams in law, judiciary services, management, design, fashion and architecture.

With inputs from PTI.

