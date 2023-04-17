Toprankers acquires ProBano, a career guidance platform; aims to support one crore students

Toprankers, a career discovery and experience platform announces the acquisition of ProBano a New Delhi-based career platform. ProBano provides guidance to high school students aged 13-18 in India. It aims to facilitate students to make informed career choices and develop the necessary skills to achieve their career goals, according to an official release.

Toprankers is dedicated to tackling the fundamental issues of joblessness and job discontent in the nation by utilising cutting-edge and extensive solutions. “Toprankers is committed to supporting the 90% segment of the Indian K-12 market which doesn’t opt for engineering or medical science entrance exams. We have a legacy of enabling students to make informed career choices for a bright future. Leveraging ProBano’s expertise in career guidance & counselling, we will help the next 10 lakh to 1 crore high school students explore different career options, discover their passion, and pursue it,” Gaurav Goel, CEO, co-founder, Toprankers, said.

Toprankers plans to integrate ProBano’s CEO, Aditya Bose, and his team of skilled career guides and project managers into its current team. Additionally, as a socially conscious organisation. Toprankers claims that it will leverage ProBano’s proficiency in executing Career Discovery and Experience Programmes for high school students linked with NGOs, CSR Initiatives, and reasonably priced private schools, the release stated.

‘’ProBano’s mission has always been to help students across India to make informed career choices and start building the skills needed to succeed. Joining forces with Toprankers enables us to do it at a large scale by leveraging its strong student network, its expertise in EdTech, and its range of offerings for students who have chosen a specific career option,” Aditya Bose who will now be serving as product owner, career discovery, experience at Toprankers, said.

Furthermore, in line with its objective to deliver round the clock support to students, Toprankershas also unveiled its career discovery brand, “Toprankers Udaan.’’ The platform aims to deliver extensive career guidance to 10th, 11th, 12th and dropper students who are struggling with career-related uncertainties, the release added.