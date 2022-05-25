Toppscholars partners with KidZania to launch ‘Toppscholars Innovation Lab’

Edutainment platform, KidZania has partnered with Jaro Education’s Toppscholars to launch ‘Toppscholars Innovation Lab’. This new initiative would educate children about marine life conservation.

At the Toppscholars Innovation Lab, children would play the role of ‘Assistant Marine Researchers,’ learn about the marine life crisis and be trained to restore balance in the ecosystem using advanced technology. The AI-based activity helps children discover how coral reefs form a vital part of the marine ecosystem by being home to thousands of marine species and protecting coastlines from the damaging effects of the tsunami and other tropical storm wave actions. Furthermore, children would also learn about coral bleaching (barren, dead corals) that occurs due to issues like global warming, pollution, erosion, and commercial fishing and its ramifications on the environment at large.

“It has always been KidZania’s mission to empower future generations to build a better tomorrow for themselves. By partnering with Toppscholars, we are taking an ed-tech experience outside the boundaries of a screen and translating it into a unique hybrid AI-based physical experience, making it truly fourth dimensional. We have engineered an innovative concept to weave sustainability into the larger narrative because KidZania and Toppscholars have a shared vision to drive the future generation by imbibing values that become the foundations of a more sustainable tomorrow,” Prerna Uppal, Chief Partnership Officer, KidZania India, said.

Furthermore, the children would be paid 10 kidZos for this role-play. This personalised learning experience aims to develop cognitive and social skills in a child by allowing them to work in teams and encourage them to assess the situation before thinking of an innovative solution for controlling the damage to the ocean life from various threats.

“Toppscholars endeavours to make learning complex subject matters fun, easy, and personalized for the learners – a principle that KidZania believes in firmly too. The joint initiative of Toppscholars and Jaro Education aims to expose and familiarise kids with a world of innovative technology in addition to the rising environmental concerns and how to tackle them,” Ranjita Raman, CEO, Jaro Group said.

