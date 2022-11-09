Toppersnotes aims to gain foothold in tier 2 and 3 markets, eyes net revenue of Rs 20 crore

Ed-tech platform Toppersnotes aims to clock a net revenue of Rs 20 crore on the back of net profit of Rs 52 lakh in FY23, Ayush Agrawal, CEO, co-founder, Toppersnotes, told FE Education Online. The company plans to strategise this growth through expansion of its phygital service (physical plus digital) besides the inclusion of test preparation for up-to 300 exams in the next two years. Furthermore, the company aims to add three more languages; Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada — to the existing six including Hindi, English, Gujarati, Bengali, Marathi, and Tamil to deliver its content. “We also aim to open our franchise stores at strategic locations and reach aspirants residing in tier 2-3 cities,” Aggarwal said.

Toppersnotes claims to have ended FY22 with a net revenue of Rs 10 crore and net profit of Rs 2.68 lakh. According to it, its current user base stands at nearly 50,000 students with an average ticket price of about 7,000. “In India nearly eight crore students appear for 600 plus competitive exams every year but 80% of these students don’t have access to complete learning due to affordability issues. We at Toppersnotes aim to bridge this gap and make learning accessible to all,” Agrawal said.

As means of monitisation, Toppersnotes provides learning packages to students in the form of books, curated notes, and app subscription for video based learning, to prepare them for competitive exams. The platform also partners with coaching institutes to supply them with book packages and technology solutions. Currently, the company claims to have partnered with 20 coaching institutes and plans to sign 100 more in the next six months.” We offer both freemium apps and affordable paid app subscriptions,” Agrawal claimed.

Furthermore, it claims to be digitally present across 20,000 pin codes in India and has served aspirants in the remotest part of the country. The company has a physical center in Jaipur, Rajasthan. “We are growing fast with over 7,000 new students every month,” Agrawal said.

