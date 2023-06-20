Zolve Bank introduces worth $50,000 scholarship programme for global scholars.

Zolve, a global bank, has announced the ‘Zolve Scholarship Programme’. The scholarship fund of $50,000 will be distributed to 10 selected global scholars from around the world. The applications for the scholarship have been open since April 15, 2023 and will close on June 30th, 2023. The programme results will be announced between August 1st-15th, 2023, according to an official release.

The Zolve Scholarship Programme aims to acknowledge young leaders from around the globe who exhibit qualities such as excellence, leadership potential, and a strong commitment to creating a positive influence. The scholarship programme will involve a thorough selection process, including interviews and panel discussions, and will be conducted annually. It welcomes applications from international students who are planning to or have already relocated to the United States (US) to pursue a full-time undergraduate, postgraduate, or doctoral program lasting 12 months or longer, commencing in 2023, the release mentioned.

In addition to providing financial aid, Zolve global scholars will benefit from the guidance and mentorship of Zolve’s senior team, who will offer personalised support in their specific areas of expertise. The scholars will have the opportunity to engage with these experienced professionals for valuable advice. Moreover, the scholarships offered are not limited to covering tuition fees alone; students have the freedom to utilise the grant according to their individual needs and priorities, it added.

“We aim to empower aspiring minds worldwide to reach for their dreams in the United States. At Zolve, we understand that with global ambitions come global challenges, and we are here to bridge that gap by offering seamless cross-border financial services. Through this scholarship, we ease the way for talented students to unlock their potential and positively impact the world,” Raghunandan G, founder, Zolve, said.

Zolve claims that In the previous programme in 2022, it offered scholarships worth $25,000 to 25 students that helped them pursue higher education in universities such as Berkeley, New York University, and Boston University, among others, the releases noted.