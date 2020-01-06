Top trends in 2020 in fashion industry

In this era of AI, IoT, VR and mobile, customers expect a personalised experience; it’s an opportunity for new fashion graduates. One must be active on blogging sites, social media.

Traditionally, becoming a stylist or designer have been the preferred choices in the $3-trillion global fashion and apparel industry, and will remain so in the foreseeable future. A fashion designer creates clothes and sets trends. But like all fields, achieving success may not be easy. Here, technology helps. In this era of AI, IoT, VR and mobile, customers expect a personalised experience; it’s an opportunity for new fashion graduates. One must be active on blogging sites, social media.

Platforms like Instagram or Pinterest to post your designs and see how people receive the same can be the starting point. One has to read fashion magazines, follow designer shows, press meets, etc. In 2020 and beyond, it is expected that the industry will continue to offer ample opportunities for hard-working, artistic minds, but the key is to constantly promote one’s talent. Happy new year.

—Neha Saraswat, School of Fashion Designing, Sanskriti University