Top new tech skills post-Covid

Technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning coupled with the Internet of Things and robotics have an extremely bright future.

Abhimanyu Saxena

Post-Covid-19 some skills will become obsolete and some will take centre-stage. The ones that may help you succeed post-Covid-19 are:

Software development: Most businesses will be looking to transform to digital. This means more demand for professionals who can build tools and software. Full-stack development is a skill that will be highly valued over the next year.

App development and design: The ability to create, design and develop apps and content for mobile devices is expected to be valued extensively across industries.

Data science: With right data, companies will be able to understand better how to manage their enterprise and prepare for situations like the pandemic we are facing.

AI and ML: Technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning coupled with the Internet of Things and robotics have an extremely bright future.

Emotional intelligence: All four parameters under EI—i.e. self-awareness, self-management, social awareness and relationship management—will need to be learned and imbibed by most professionals if they want to succeed.

The author is co-founder, InterviewBit and Scaler Academy