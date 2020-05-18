Top new tech skills post-Covid

Technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning coupled with the Internet of Things and robotics have an extremely bright future.
Abhimanyu Saxena
Post-Covid-19 some skills will become obsolete and some will take centre-stage. The ones that may help you succeed post-Covid-19 are:
Software development: Most businesses will be looking to transform to digital. This means more demand for professionals who can build tools and software. Full-stack development is a skill that will be highly valued over the next year.
App development and design: The ability to create, design and develop apps and content for mobile devices is expected to be valued extensively across industries.
Data science: With right data, companies will be able to understand better how to manage their enterprise and prepare for situations like the pandemic we are facing.
AI and ML: Technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning coupled with the Internet of Things and robotics have an extremely bright future.
Emotional intelligence: All four parameters under EI—i.e. self-awareness, self-management, social awareness and relationship management—will need to be learned and imbibed by most professionals if they want to succeed.
The author is co-founder, InterviewBit and Scaler Academy
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.