NIRF Ranking 2018: Top MBA colleges in India; Not all are IIMs! Check 100 best B-schools list

Top MBA colleges in India: Masters of Business Administration or MBA is one of the most widely pursued Post Graduate degree programme chosen by students in India. As of 2018, a number of new business schools have come up in different parts of the country. Human Resource and Development Minister, Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday announced this year’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Ranking 2018. The union minister along with the top colleges in India list also released the category list for the top MBA colleges in India. While the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad remains the best B-school in the country, many other colleges have made it to the top 100 list that has been released by the government.
The Human Resource and Development Ministry undertook a study based on different parameters including- Teaching, Learning and Resources, Teaching, Learning & Resources, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach and Inclusivity and Perception and released the list of the top B-Schools in India. The list includes many colleges other than the IIMs. Check out, to find if your college made it to the top 100.
NIRF Ranking 2018: Check the full list of top 100 Managment colleges in India here-
1. Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad
2. Indian Institute of Management Bangalore
3. Indian Institute of Management Calcutta
4. Indian Institute of Management Lucknow
5. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
6. Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode
7. Indian Institute of Technology KharagpurMre Details
8. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
9. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
10. Xavier Labour Relations Institute
11. Indian Institute of Management Indore
12. Management Development Institute
13. Indian Institute of Management Udaipur
14. National Institute of Industrial Engineering
15. Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli
16. Great Lakes Institute of Management
17. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
18. Symbiosis Institute of Business Management
19. S. P. Jain Institute of Management & Research
20. Indian Institute of Management Kashipur
21. Indian Institute of Management Raipur
22. ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education
23. Indian Institute of Foreign Trade
24. SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies
25. International Management Institute New Delhi
26. Rajiv Gandhi Indian Institute of Management
27. Indian Institute of Management Rohtak
28. Anna University
29. Vellore Institute of Technology
30. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology
31. Institute of Management Technology
32. Loyola Institute of Business Administration
33. PSG College of Technology
34. Jamia Millia Islamia
35. Institute for Financial Management and Research
36. Xavier University
37. Fore School of Management
38. Lovely Professional University
39. Banaras Hindu University
40. Indian Institute of Management Ranchi
41. Indian Institute of Forest Management
42. Panjab University
43. Institute of Rural Management Anand
44. Birla Institute of Technology
45. Birla Institute of Management Technology
46. Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University
47. Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management
48. Amity University
49. Aligarh Muslim University
50. Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship Development
51. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management
52. Bharathidasan Institute of Management
53. Chitkara University
54. Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University
55. IIMT College of Engineering
56. Institute of Management Technology
57. Institute of Management Technology
58. Institute of Management, Nirma University
59. International Management Institute Bhubaneswar
60. International Management Institute Kolkata
61. J. K. Business School
62. Jagan Institute of Management Studies
63. Jaipuria Institute of Management
64. Jaipuria Institute of Management
65. Jaipuria Isntitute of Management
66. K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies & Research
67. New Delhi Institute of Management
68. Principal L N Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research
69. Rajagiri Business School
70. Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences
71. SRM Institute of Science and Technology
72. Thiagarajar School of Management
73. Universal Business School
74. University of Petroleum and Energy Studies
75. Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship
76. Acharya Institute of Management and Science
77. Balaji Institute of Modern Management
78. Bharati Vidyapeeth Institute of Management and Research, New Delhi
79. Delhi Institute of Advanced Studies
80. Department of Management Studies
81. Fortune Institute of International Business
82. G. L. A. University
83. Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science
84. Institute of Business Management & Research, IPS Academy
85. Institute of Management Studies
86. Jagannath International Management School, Kalkaji
87. Kumaraguru College of Technology
88. ManavRachna International Institute of Research & Studies
89. MIT School of Telecom Management
90. School of Management, Manipal
91. SDM Institute for Management Development
92. Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy
93. Sharda University
94. SSN School of Management
95. St. Joseph`s Institute of Management
96. T. A. Pai Management Institute Manipal
97. Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology
98. University of Jammu
99. Vivekanand Education Society`s Institute of Management Studies and Research
100. Xavier Institute of Social Service