NIRF Ranking 2018: Top MBA colleges in India; Not all are IIMs! Check 100 best B-schools list

Top MBA colleges of India: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad remains the best B-school in the country.

Top MBA colleges in India: Masters of Business Administration or MBA is one of the most widely pursued Post Graduate degree programme chosen by students in India. As of 2018, a number of new business schools have come up in different parts of the country. Human Resource and Development Minister, Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday announced this year’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Ranking 2018. The union minister along with the top colleges in India list also released the category list for the top MBA colleges in India. While the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad remains the best B-school in the country, many other colleges have made it to the top 100 list that has been released by the government.

The Human Resource and Development Ministry undertook a study based on different parameters including- Teaching, Learning and Resources, Teaching, Learning & Resources, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach and Inclusivity and Perception and released the list of the top B-Schools in India. The list includes many colleges other than the IIMs. Check out, to find if your college made it to the top 100.

NIRF Ranking 2018: Check the full list of top 100 Managment colleges in India here-

1. Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad

2. Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

3. Indian Institute of Management Calcutta

4. Indian Institute of Management Lucknow

5. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

6. Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode

7. Indian Institute of Technology KharagpurMre Details

8. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

9. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

10. Xavier Labour Relations Institute

11. Indian Institute of Management Indore

12. Management Development Institute

13. Indian Institute of Management Udaipur

14. National Institute of Industrial Engineering

15. Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli

16. Great Lakes Institute of Management

17. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

18. Symbiosis Institute of Business Management

19. S. P. Jain Institute of Management & Research

20. Indian Institute of Management Kashipur

21. Indian Institute of Management Raipur

22. ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education

23. Indian Institute of Foreign Trade

24. SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies

25. International Management Institute New Delhi

26. Rajiv Gandhi Indian Institute of Management

27. Indian Institute of Management Rohtak

28. Anna University

29. Vellore Institute of Technology

30. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology

31. Institute of Management Technology

32. Loyola Institute of Business Administration

33. PSG College of Technology

34. Jamia Millia Islamia

35. Institute for Financial Management and Research

36. Xavier University

37. Fore School of Management

38. Lovely Professional University

39. Banaras Hindu University

40. Indian Institute of Management Ranchi

41. Indian Institute of Forest Management

42. Panjab University

43. Institute of Rural Management Anand

44. Birla Institute of Technology

45. Birla Institute of Management Technology

46. Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University

47. Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management

48. Amity University

49. Aligarh Muslim University

50. Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship Development

51. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management

52. Bharathidasan Institute of Management

53. Chitkara University

54. Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University

55. IIMT College of Engineering

56. Institute of Management Technology

57. Institute of Management Technology

58. Institute of Management, Nirma University

59. International Management Institute Bhubaneswar

60. International Management Institute Kolkata

61. J. K. Business School

62. Jagan Institute of Management Studies

63. Jaipuria Institute of Management

64. Jaipuria Institute of Management

65. Jaipuria Isntitute of Management

66. K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies & Research

67. New Delhi Institute of Management

68. Principal L N Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research

69. Rajagiri Business School

70. Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences

71. SRM Institute of Science and Technology

72. Thiagarajar School of Management

73. Universal Business School

74. University of Petroleum and Energy Studies

75. Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship

76. Acharya Institute of Management and Science

77. Balaji Institute of Modern Management

78. Bharati Vidyapeeth Institute of Management and Research, New Delhi

79. Delhi Institute of Advanced Studies

80. Department of Management Studies

81. Fortune Institute of International Business

82. G. L. A. University

83. Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science

84. Institute of Business Management & Research, IPS Academy

85. Institute of Management Studies

86. Jagannath International Management School, Kalkaji

87. Kumaraguru College of Technology

88. ManavRachna International Institute of Research & Studies

89. MIT School of Telecom Management

90. School of Management, Manipal

91. SDM Institute for Management Development

92. Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy

93. Sharda University

94. SSN School of Management

95. St. Joseph`s Institute of Management

96. T. A. Pai Management Institute Manipal

97. Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology

98. University of Jammu

99. Vivekanand Education Society`s Institute of Management Studies and Research

100. Xavier Institute of Social Service