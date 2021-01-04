  • MORE MARKET STATS

Top edtech trends for 2021

January 4, 2021 5:30 AM

Educators found themselves having to quickly embrace online teaching methods, while training institutions had to equip themselves with the latest tools to facilitate quality training for online modes of teaching.

By Rameswar Mandali

With the onset of the pandemic, the traditional pedagogy in India has witnessed a complete transformation.

Educators found themselves having to quickly embrace online teaching methods, while training institutions had to equip themselves with the latest tools to facilitate quality training for online modes of teaching. Here is an outlook and skilling trends for 2021:

Outlook

—Experiential learning will take off (including labs and simulators);
—There will be proctored environment for assessments;
—Hybrid learning (online plus classroom) will gain greater significance;
—There may be intense competition for domestic programmes due to suppressed demand for study abroad programmes.

Skilling trends

—Industry 4.0;
—Government job preparation;
—K12 coding skills;
—Leadership/managerial skills, including project management skills, soft skills, team management, managing business transition, and so on.

The author is CEO & founder of Skill Monks, an online education marketplace

(As told to Vikram Chaudhary)

