Top B-schools get lessons and consequences of COVID-19 pandemic in its curriculum

Business schools get curriculum on COVID-19! Coronavirus pandemic has led to a change in course curriculum taught by B-schools in India. Top management colleges will now include lessons and consequences of Coronavirus pandemic in their curriculum, said The IE in a report. According to the report, IIHMR University is offering an online course on ‘vaccine economics for COVID- 19’ whereas an elective on macroeconomics is being taught at IIM-Ahmedabad. Many discussions on COVID-19 are also being incorporated where Coronavirus/ lockdown implications in GDP growth, monetary policies and fiscal policies are being analysed. For the upcoming managers, the courses at B-schools are updating.

The report said that at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) across states, courses that allow better management of digital transformation have also been included. Notably, due to the pandemic, digital transformations have been accelerated. At IIM-A, several electives having health-tech products, delivery systems as well as ‘Hitchhiker’s guide to business and economies across five centuries’ now include COVID-19 components. Similarly at IIM-B, many online courses were launched amidst pandemic, educating students via healthcare senior leadership programmes, leading innovation in the digital economy, data to decisions management.

IIM-Udaipur, on the other hand, has geared up to change its teaching-learning module and therefore, has introduced 18 online management courses. These courses are up on Coursera Citing, Janat Shah, Director, IIM-Udaipur, the report said that the institute is currently offering a one-year full-time MBA in digital enterprise management. It will also focus more on digital space as the institute believes it to be a one domain which cannot be ignored.

Further, the report asserted that a majority of B-schools have claimed an uptick in their executive courses with the prolonged pandemic giving a rise to an “appetite for learning”. IIM-Bangalore’s chief programme officer, executive education programmes, Madan Mohan Raj stated that students desire to upgrade their skills and knowledge. Many learners opted for digital business models, digital marketing, AI, AI-driven strategy, strategy for the post-COVID world, making sense of the post-COVID world among others.